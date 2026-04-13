Telangana's Oil Supply: Smooth Sailing Despite Challenges
Oil Marketing Companies in Telangana assure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG is stable. OMCs continue to prioritize domestic LPG distribution, currently delivering around 2.18 lakh cylinders daily. Initiatives are also in place to promote Piped Natural Gas as an alternative cooking fuel.
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- India
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in Telangana have confirmed that the supply of petrol, diesel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) remains adequate to meet the demands of consumers in the state.
OMCs have focused on ensuring domestic LPG cylinders are distributed uninterruptedly, achieving a daily delivery rate of approximately 2.18 lakh cylinders, which is slightly higher than the numbers before the escalation of the military conflict in West Asia.
The public sector oil companies are actively working with state authorities to maintain a steady stream of fuels. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to promote Piped Natural Gas as a feasible alternative for cooking in urban and semi-urban areas, with ongoing expansions planned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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