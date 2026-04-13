Telangana's Oil Supply: Smooth Sailing Despite Challenges

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in Telangana have confirmed that the supply of petrol, diesel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) remains adequate to meet the demands of consumers in the state.

OMCs have focused on ensuring domestic LPG cylinders are distributed uninterruptedly, achieving a daily delivery rate of approximately 2.18 lakh cylinders, which is slightly higher than the numbers before the escalation of the military conflict in West Asia.

The public sector oil companies are actively working with state authorities to maintain a steady stream of fuels. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to promote Piped Natural Gas as a feasible alternative for cooking in urban and semi-urban areas, with ongoing expansions planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)