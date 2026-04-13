Left Menu

Telangana's Oil Supply: Smooth Sailing Despite Challenges

Oil Marketing Companies in Telangana assure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG is stable. OMCs continue to prioritize domestic LPG distribution, currently delivering around 2.18 lakh cylinders daily. Initiatives are also in place to promote Piped Natural Gas as an alternative cooking fuel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:48 IST
Telangana's Oil Supply: Smooth Sailing Despite Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in Telangana have confirmed that the supply of petrol, diesel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) remains adequate to meet the demands of consumers in the state.

OMCs have focused on ensuring domestic LPG cylinders are distributed uninterruptedly, achieving a daily delivery rate of approximately 2.18 lakh cylinders, which is slightly higher than the numbers before the escalation of the military conflict in West Asia.

The public sector oil companies are actively working with state authorities to maintain a steady stream of fuels. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to promote Piped Natural Gas as a feasible alternative for cooking in urban and semi-urban areas, with ongoing expansions planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Raids Gurugram Realty Group Over Massive Fraud Allegations

ED Raids Gurugram Realty Group Over Massive Fraud Allegations

 India
2
Manipur's Path to Peace: Government and Security Efforts Bear Fruit

Manipur's Path to Peace: Government and Security Efforts Bear Fruit

 India
3
Wall Street's Optimism Amid an Economic Storm

Wall Street's Optimism Amid an Economic Storm

 Global
4
Arunachal Shines Bright at Khelo India Tribal Games

Arunachal Shines Bright at Khelo India Tribal Games

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026