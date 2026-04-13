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Delhi's Priority Sector Credit Plan: A 2026-27 Vision

NABARD projects a credit potential of Rs 2.62 lakh crore for Delhi by 2026-27, emphasizing a district-driven approach. The MSME sector is a major focus, with projections of Rs 2.42 lakh crore. The plan prioritizes inclusivity, digital platforms, and global recognition for Indian products through improved marketing and branding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:33 IST
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The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) forecasted a priority sector credit potential in Delhi of Rs 2.62 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2026-27. This announcement was made during Delhi's inaugural State Credit Seminar, marking a pivotal shift towards a grassroots, district-focused credit planning paradigm. The strategy integrates potential-linked credit plans (PLPs) at the district level, aiming for a more relevant financial planning approach.

Chaired by Delhi's Minister Ravinder Singh Indraj, the seminar was attended by officials from the Reserve Bank of India and various banks and research bodies. The projection, particularly for the MSME sector, stands at Rs 2.42 lakh crore, reflecting Delhi's urban-centric economic fabric. Other sectors outlined include housing, export credit, renewable energy, and social infrastructure, with innovative areas like vertical farming gaining attention.

Experts emphasized a cohesive credit strategy synchronized with Delhi's service-oriented economy, highlighting the necessity for digital integration to enhance credit access, especially for MSMEs. Challenges such as uneven credit dispersion and document deficiencies were noted, urging stakeholder collaboration. Minister Indraj called for robust cooperative frameworks and better branding of Indian products on global platforms, underlining the craftsmanship and heritage of local products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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