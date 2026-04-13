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Strait of Hormuz Crisis: A Looming Agri-food Catastrophe

A prolonged crisis in the Strait of Hormuz threatens to cause a global agri-food catastrophe by disrupting fertilizer and energy exports, which would raise food prices and reduce crop yields. According to the U.N. FAO, poorer nations are particularly vulnerable due to planting calendar dependencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:39 IST
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: A Looming Agri-food Catastrophe
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  • Italy

A prolonged crisis in the Strait of Hormuz could lead to a global agri-food disaster, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization warned on Monday. This disruption would impact fertilizer and energy exports, resulting in increased food prices and reduced crop yields.

FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero highlighted the vulnerability of poorer nations. These countries are at a higher risk due to their reliance on timely agricultural inputs. Delays in these resources could result in reduced agricultural output and escalate inflation.

The potential for a slowed global growth looms large as delays associated with disrupted exports could have a cascading effect on economies worldwide, emphasizing the urgent need for strategic interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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