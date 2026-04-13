Global Energy Crisis: IEA's Response to Oil Disruptions

The International Energy Agency (IEA), headed by Fatih Birol, has expressed readiness to release additional oil stockpiles if the global energy crisis worsens due to ongoing conflict with Iran.

Last month, the IEA initiated the largest reserve release in history, coordinating the distribution of 400 million barrels to mitigate market instability. The United States, a major oil producer, contributed significantly by drawing 172 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Addressing the Atlantic Council, Birol highlighted the unprecedented impact of the conflict, with over 80 energy facilities affected, and emphasized that although the oil releases alleviate some pressure, they are not a long-term solution due to production shutdowns and the Strait of Hormuz closures.