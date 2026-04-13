BJP Strategizes Future in Tinsukia: Sonowal Leads Post-Election Review

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, convened a crucial review meeting with BJP mandal presidents from the Tinsukia district's six Assembly constituencies on Monday. The agenda centered on evaluating post-election performance, gathering grassroots feedback, and formulating future organizational strategies, as detailed in a press release.

Sonowal emphasized the significance of ongoing engagement at booth and mandal levels, advocating for stronger coordination among party workers. The aim, he explained, is to build a more responsive and people-centric organization under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting, attended by key BJP figures including Assam BJP General Secretary Rituparna Baruah, highlighted the collective efforts necessary for expanding the party's influence. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to a structured, grassroots approach ahead of Assam's single-phase election on April 9, with vote counting slated for May 4.