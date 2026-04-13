Labor Strike Success: JBS Workers Secure Historic Deal

In a breakthrough resolution, JBS employees at the Greeley, Colorado plant have secured a landmark labor agreement following a strenuous three-week strike. The union representing the workers announced the two-year deal, which promises significant wage hikes and additional protections against rising healthcare costs.

The strike, involving nearly 3,800 employees, highlighted issues such as insufficient pay and charges for replacing protective equipment. The union hailed the successful outcome as a testament to the power of collective action. UFCW Local 7 President, Kim Cordova, underscored the historical significance of this strike, marking the first in the U.S. meatpacking sector in decades.

As JBS resumes operations, the agreement ensures stability amid record-high beef prices and dwindling cattle supplies. This development comes as other industry players like Tyson Foods announce facility closures, underlining the ongoing volatility in the meatpacking sector.