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Labor Strike Success: JBS Workers Secure Historic Deal

JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, reached a two-year labor agreement with its employees after a significant strike at its Greeley, Colorado plant. The deal, celebrated by union leaders, includes substantial wage increases and protective measures for workers while allowing JBS to resume operations amid challenging market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:57 IST
Labor Strike Success: JBS Workers Secure Historic Deal

In a breakthrough resolution, JBS employees at the Greeley, Colorado plant have secured a landmark labor agreement following a strenuous three-week strike. The union representing the workers announced the two-year deal, which promises significant wage hikes and additional protections against rising healthcare costs.

The strike, involving nearly 3,800 employees, highlighted issues such as insufficient pay and charges for replacing protective equipment. The union hailed the successful outcome as a testament to the power of collective action. UFCW Local 7 President, Kim Cordova, underscored the historical significance of this strike, marking the first in the U.S. meatpacking sector in decades.

As JBS resumes operations, the agreement ensures stability amid record-high beef prices and dwindling cattle supplies. This development comes as other industry players like Tyson Foods announce facility closures, underlining the ongoing volatility in the meatpacking sector.

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