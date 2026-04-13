Left Menu

Polluted Air, Coal Revival: North St. Louis Struggles in Data-Driven Surge

Barbara Johnson, a long-time activist in North St. Louis, battles coal pollution amid policy reversals under President Trump, which prioritize coal for artificial intelligence power demands. This shift revives coal as a major pollution source, challenging the progress of environmental regulations and threatening air quality in impacted areas like St. Louis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:08 IST
Polluted Air, Coal Revival: North St. Louis Struggles in Data-Driven Surge

Barbara Johnson, a veteran activist in North St. Louis, has been at the forefront of battling coal pollution for decades. Her hopes for cleaner air were dashed when the Trump administration reversed tougher federal soot regulations designed to cut emissions from coal plants.

The policy shift, aimed at powering the AI industry, has reignited coal's standing as a major energy source, reversing years of progress by clean air advocates. This decision is particularly harmful to St. Louis, an area already grappling with severe air quality issues.

A coalition of activists, environmentalists, and local residents is voicing concerns over the health impacts and broader implications, as more data centers drive up electricity demands, potentially exacerbating pollution and impacting public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-France: Strengthening Strategic Ties Amid Global Challenges

India-France: Strengthening Strategic Ties Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
Wall Street's Resilient Rally Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street's Resilient Rally Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Clash with Pope Leo Sparks Dismay Among US Catholic Voters

Trump's Controversial Clash with Pope Leo Sparks Dismay Among US Catholic Vo...

 United States
4
Tensions Rise as U.S. Enforces Blockade on Iranian Ports

Tensions Rise as U.S. Enforces Blockade on Iranian Ports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026