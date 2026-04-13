Polluted Air, Coal Revival: North St. Louis Struggles in Data-Driven Surge

Barbara Johnson, a veteran activist in North St. Louis, has been at the forefront of battling coal pollution for decades. Her hopes for cleaner air were dashed when the Trump administration reversed tougher federal soot regulations designed to cut emissions from coal plants.

The policy shift, aimed at powering the AI industry, has reignited coal's standing as a major energy source, reversing years of progress by clean air advocates. This decision is particularly harmful to St. Louis, an area already grappling with severe air quality issues.

A coalition of activists, environmentalists, and local residents is voicing concerns over the health impacts and broader implications, as more data centers drive up electricity demands, potentially exacerbating pollution and impacting public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)