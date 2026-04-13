Supreme Court Scrutinizes Ghaziabad Police Probe in Child Murder Case

The Supreme Court of India has raised concerns over the integrity of the Ghaziabad police's investigation into the brutal rape and murder of a four-year-old girl. The incident, which took place in Nandnagri, Ghaziabad, on March 17, has sparked significant scrutiny from the judiciary.

During a session on Monday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Jaoymalya Bagchi reviewed the police's conduct, expressing apprehension over their hesitance in the probe. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Ghaziabad police, informed the court about a newly filed chargesheet invoking serious allegations under the POCSO Act and former IPC provisions.

Despite the new developments, the court remains skeptical, noting discrepancies in the police's narrative. Senior Advocate N. Hariharan, representing the victim's family, argued for an independent investigation, highlighting gaps in hospital accountability and delays in filing an FIR. The court has assured that it will thoroughly evaluate the chargesheet and video evidence before determining the next steps, including the potential need for a Special Investigation Team and addressing hospital negligence claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)