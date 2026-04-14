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Wall Street's Resilient Rally Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street gained traction on Monday as investors remained hopeful for a Middle East resolution, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 rising despite geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Crude oil price movements and concerned reactions to Goldman's earnings report played significant roles in market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 00:26 IST
Wall Street's Resilient Rally Amid Geopolitical Tensions
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Wall Street's main indexes advanced on Monday, as investor optimism surrounding a potential resolution to the Middle East conflict overshadowed unsuccessful weekend negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. Investors closely monitored the initiation of the earnings reporting season, with major indices displaying improved performance as the day progressed.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 saw gains in the afternoon following U.S. President Trump's remark that Iran desired a deal but was unwilling to agree on any terms allowing Tehran to possess nuclear weapons. Tensions escalated as the U.S. military began a blockade of Iranian ports, prompting potential retaliatory threats from Tehran against its Gulf neighbors. Mark Luschini, Chief Investment Strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, noted the market's desensitization to the fluctuating negotiations amidst a tenuous ceasefire.

Meanwhile, crude oil futures decreased to below $100 per barrel, contributing to market sentiment. The Dow Jones rose by 75.56 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also recorded gains. Although the earnings season began with disappointing results from Goldman Sachs due to concerns about trading revenue, gains in other sectors, like technology, helped sustain market momentum.

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