Oil prices are projected to reach their zenith in the coming weeks as the resumption of ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is awaited. U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright highlighted the situation at the Semafor World Economy Forum, emphasizing ongoing tensions affecting energy costs.

President Donald Trump acknowledged the likelihood of elevated oil and gasoline prices persisting until the November midterm elections, marking a strategic acknowledgment of the conflict's political implications. Since the conflict's inception on February 28, Iran's blockade of the strait has disrupted global shipping routes.

In response, U.S. military measures have been enacted, extending control eastward. On another front, Venezuela's oil sector, following significant legal reforms and increased foreign investments, reported a 25% boost in production, with Chevron poised to enhance its commitments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)