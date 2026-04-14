Currency Markets Juggle Iran Tensions and US-Iran Dialogue Prospects

The dollar showed stability on Tuesday with investors weighing the risks associated with the U.S. blockade of Iranian ships against potential diplomatic breakthroughs between Washington and Tehran. The dollar index marginally rose to 98.38, with the euro and yen also showing slight increases against the greenback.

A tense weekend meeting in Islamabad failed to yield progress as U.S.-Iran negotiations continue amidst the blockade. The yen and sterling showed minor strength against the dollar, while questions loom over the Bank of Japan's interest rate strategy given the volatile market.

The situation further impacts oil prices, with U.S. crude futures declining, and hints at possible currency interventions if the dollar-yen exchange rate crosses a critical threshold, influenced by geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.