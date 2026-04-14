EU's Bold Moves: Energy Payments, Big Tech Probes, and Hungarian Reforms

In an innovative move to manage electricity surplus, British households will soon be offered financial incentives for specific usage timings. This strategy aims to adjust consumption patterns in favor of balancing power supply.

Despite noticeable pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, EU competition chief Anthony Whelan remains undeterred in pursuing investigations into major technology firms. His commitment highlights the EU's stance on maintaining regulatory integrity.

Following a decisive election in Hungary, EU engagement with Peter Magyar is underway to drive essential reforms and fortify relations with Ukraine to unlock vital funding, while the Bank of England strategizes new mechanisms for handling bank failures with freshly secured U.S. approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)