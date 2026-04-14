Qantas Airways Faces Turbulence with Fuel Cost Surge
Qantas Airways raises fuel cost projections due to rising jet fuel prices influenced by Middle East conflict. The airline delays a planned share buyback while increasing fares and reducing domestic capacity to mitigate costs. Strong demand for European routes results in strategic capacity reallocation.
Qantas Airways has adjusted its fuel cost outlook significantly, citing a steep rise in jet fuel prices driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
The airline's expected fuel expenses for the latter half of fiscal 2026 have surged to between A$3.1 billion and A$3.3 billion, a notable increase from previous estimates of A$2.5 billion, highlighting the rapid impact of global events on operational costs.
Qantas is responding by increasing fares, refocusing flight routes towards high-demand areas like Europe, and scaling back domestic flights by 5% in the June quarter. The company has put a planned A$150 million share buyback on hold, underscoring a cautious financial strategy amid the fuel price volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)