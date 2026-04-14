Qantas Airways Faces Turbulence with Fuel Cost Surge

Qantas Airways has adjusted its fuel cost outlook significantly, citing a steep rise in jet fuel prices driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The airline's expected fuel expenses for the latter half of fiscal 2026 have surged to between A$3.1 billion and A$3.3 billion, a notable increase from previous estimates of A$2.5 billion, highlighting the rapid impact of global events on operational costs.

Qantas is responding by increasing fares, refocusing flight routes towards high-demand areas like Europe, and scaling back domestic flights by 5% in the June quarter. The company has put a planned A$150 million share buyback on hold, underscoring a cautious financial strategy amid the fuel price volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)