Asian Markets Surge Amid Hopes for Middle East Peace Resolution

Asian stocks surged as oil prices and the safe-haven dollar fell on Tuesday, driven by investor optimism toward a resolution in the Middle East conflict. Despite the collapse of peace talks, sources indicate that Washington and Tehran are still open to dialogue, fostering hopes of a potential agreement.

President Trump stated that Tehran desires a deal but emphasized no agreement would permit Iran a nuclear weapon. This sentiment buoyed market moods, with MSCI's Asia-Pacific index rising nearly 2%, and Japan's Nikkei gaining over 2%. European futures also showed gains, reinforcing a positive trend in equities.

However, the market's anticipation of de-escalation might be premature, cautioned Saxo's strategist Charu Chanana, noting potential volatility. The U.S. military's blockade of Iran's ports complicated the geopolitical landscape. Meanwhile, oil prices declined on hopes for diplomatic progress, and the U.S. dollar weakened amid brisk market action.

(With inputs from agencies.)