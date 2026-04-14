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South Korea's Strategic Response to Global Energy Disruption

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung addresses ongoing energy supply issues amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, foreseeing lasting high oil prices and supply chain challenges. The government is focusing on restructuring industries, securing alternative energy supplies, and adjusting electricity pricing to mitigate economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:23 IST
South Korea's Strategic Response to Global Energy Disruption
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung

The South Korean government, under the leadership of President Lee Jae Myung, is bracing for continued disruptions in global energy markets, especially amid the ongoing war affecting the Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday, Lee emphasized the necessity for a robust emergency response.

Lee urged rapid adaptation to the prolonged challenges, highlighting the need for new supply chains, industrial restructuring, and a shift towards a post-plastic economy. He underscored these areas as top national priorities amid persistent high oil prices and supply issues.

In response, measures include supporting crude imports, controlling hoarding, and ensuring supplies of critical materials. Additionally, the government plans to implement revised electricity rates aimed at reducing peak demand during evenings by leveraging solar energy availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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