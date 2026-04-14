Stegra Surges: Swedish Green Steel Startup Secures €1.4 Billion Investment

In a major financial boost for sustainable industrial innovation, the Swedish green steel startup Stegra announced on Tuesday the successful raising of 1.4 billion euros ($1.65 billion) in fresh funding.

This significant investment comes from an investor consortium in which Sweden's prominent Wallenberg family plays a leading role.

The infusion of capital highlights growing confidence in Stegra's capability to transform the steel production industry with its environmentally friendly solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)