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Stegra Surges: Swedish Green Steel Startup Secures €1.4 Billion Investment

Swedish green steel startup Stegra has successfully raised 1.4 billion euros in a new funding round. The investment was led by the influential Wallenberg family of Sweden, showcasing significant interest in sustainable steel production. This funding is expected to bolster Stegra's innovative efforts in the green steel industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:49 IST
Stegra Surges: Swedish Green Steel Startup Secures €1.4 Billion Investment
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a major financial boost for sustainable industrial innovation, the Swedish green steel startup Stegra announced on Tuesday the successful raising of 1.4 billion euros ($1.65 billion) in fresh funding.

This significant investment comes from an investor consortium in which Sweden's prominent Wallenberg family plays a leading role.

The infusion of capital highlights growing confidence in Stegra's capability to transform the steel production industry with its environmentally friendly solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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