360 ONE Asset Secures Rs 2,000 Crore for PIPE Strategy: Bridging Private Discipline with Public Opportunity

360 ONE Asset announced on Tuesday that it has garnered commitments worth Rs 2,000 crore for its Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) strategy. This strategy targets investments in publicly listed and late-stage firms through structured capital.

The company's approach has attracted strong investor interest, highlighting confidence in its methods of value creation through active engagement and strategic exits.

The PIPE strategy offers investors selective access to high-potential opportunities by merging the adaptability of private capital with the liquidity benefits of the public markets, according to a statement from the firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)