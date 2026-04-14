European Shares Surge Amid Renewed Middle East Peace Talks

European shares surged on Tuesday, reaching their highest intraday level in over a month, as investors were hopeful about potential Middle East peace negotiations. Despite warnings from companies like LVMH regarding the impact of the ongoing conflict, the pan-European index rose 0.8% to 618.85 points by 0857 GMT, its highest since March 3.

Signs emerged that U.S. and Iran negotiators might reconvene in Islamabad soon, following unsuccessful talks. This development was enough to rally stocks and push oil prices below $100 a barrel. Europe's energy sector slightly decreased by 0.1% inspired by continued geopolitical tensions.

Craig Cameron of Franklin Templeton noted that while negotiation hurdles remain, the willingness of both parties to engage is a positive development, potentially limiting further geopolitical volatility. Despite war challenges since February, the STOXX 600 index achieved a year-to-date gain of 4%, surpassing the U.S. S&P 500's 0.5% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)