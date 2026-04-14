Russia's Strategic Helium Hold: Balancing Domestic Supply Amid Global Tensions

Russia has announced a temporary restriction on helium exports, aiming to secure sufficient supply for its domestic markets. This decision reportedly aligns with a government decree reported by the Interfax news agency.

Though Russia ranks as the planet's third-largest helium producer, it significantly trails the United States and Qatar in output. Amid tightening global supplies, partly blamed on Middle East conflicts, Russia seeks to prioritize its internal needs.

In industrial applications, helium is an essential component in making fiber optics and semiconductors—industries that may face challenges due to the current limitations in helium availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)