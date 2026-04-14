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UK Stocks Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes

UK stocks rose on Tuesday boosted by potential U.S.-Iran peace talks, while the U.S. initiated a blockade of Iranian ports. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 both gained, driven by various sectors including banks, metal miners, and travel stocks. Oil prices dipped below $100, impacting energy stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:50 IST
UK Stocks Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes
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UK equities rallied on Tuesday as investors pinned hopes on the potential resumption of U.S.-Iran peace negotiations, despite the commencement of a U.S. blockade on Iranian ports.

The FTSE 100 index nudged up 0.1% to 10,593.65 points, with the midcap FTSE 250 climbing even higher by 1.13%, reflecting strength among European counterparts.

While energy shares suffered amidst falling oil prices, the travel and leisure sectors saw notable gains. Industrial metals and banking stocks also performed well, despite a slump in some consumer goods makers due to geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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