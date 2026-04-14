Energy Prices Surge Amid Iran Conflict: A Closer Look at U.S. Inflation Pressure

U.S. producer prices climbed modestly by 0.5% in March, falling short of expectations, as the cost of services remained steady despite soaring energy prices amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand reported a 0.5% increase, matching February's revised figures, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This uptick reflects the initial impact of Middle East tensions. While economists projected a higher PPI rise, energy prices surged over 35% since February's U.S.-Israeli conflict onset, signaling ongoing inflation challenges.