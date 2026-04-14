Europe's Largest Drone Deal: Germany and Ukraine Strengthen Defense Ties

Germany and Ukraine finalized key defense cooperation plans on Tuesday, highlighted by a groundbreaking agreement on drone production, poised to be one of Europe's largest deals in the sector. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during his visit to Berlin, emphasized the collaboration's potential to fortify European defense capabilities.

The signed accords signal an elevation in Ukraine's defense industry, renowned for rapid innovations amidst ongoing warfare. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz praised Ukraine's advances and highlighted Germany's role in augmenting defense strength across Europe. To date, Germany has funneled €55 billion into military assistance for Kyiv, primarily sourcing from U.S. weaponry.

The new deal involves creating a joint venture for drone production to aid Ukraine's military, alongside substantial German investment aimed at enhancing deep strike capabilities. The meeting of national security advisers is forthcoming, with U.S. participation deemed pivotal for any future peace negotiations involving Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)