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Harnessing Nature: Himachal's Geothermal Revolution and Hydro Power Leap

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inspected the world's first geothermal-powered apple cold storage in Kinnaur. This initiative benefits local farmers with sustainable practices. Sukhu also reviewed the 450 MW Shongtong-Karcham Hydro Project, aiming for its completion by 2027 to boost energy capacity and eco-friendly growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:27 IST
Harnessing Nature: Himachal's Geothermal Revolution and Hydro Power Leap
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On Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu evaluated a groundbreaking geothermal-powered cold storage and fruit drying unit in Tapari, Kinnaur district. The facility, capable of storing 1,000 tonnes, marks a major step in sustainable agriculture, processing nearly 17,000 kg of fruit over two years.

Developed under a collaboration between HPMC and an Icelandic company, the unit uses geothermal heat, offering local farmers resources that could prove increasingly beneficial. The site is notable for its thermal spring, providing an innovative model for environmentally conscious agricultural practices.

During his two-day district visit, CM Sukhu also reviewed the 450 MW Shongtong-Karcham Hydroelectric Project. He urged expediting construction to complete the first phase by 2027. The project, now 75% complete, is essential for boosting Himachal Pradesh's energy self-reliance, grid stability, and economic contribution.

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