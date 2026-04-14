Bundi's Bold Stand Against Child Marriages: A Rise in Awareness
In Bundi, Rajasthan, authorities are preventing child marriages as the Akshaya Tritiya approaches, a day with high incidences in rural communities. Recently, two underage girls were rescued, and legal proceedings initiated to halt future plans. Awareness is rising as minors themselves are stopping their weddings.
- Country:
- India
The Bundi district administration swiftly intervened on Tuesday, rescuing two underage girls scheduled for marriage on April 20, following a child marriage report. Authorities also prevented the parents of an underage groom from proceeding with the ceremony.
The district is on high alert as Akshaya Tritiya on April 19 often witnesses many child marriages in rural communities. A team including local police and Childline members acted promptly on a tip-off, halting the weddings and ensuring the safety of the minors involved.
In a separate incident, a 16-year-old halted her arranged marriage by contacting authorities, reflecting a growing awareness of rights among young girls in the region. The administration continues to emphasize the societal responsibility of preventing child marriages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Capital Schools Launch Year-long Environmental Awareness Campaign
Successful Rescue Operation in Sikkim: Tourists and Drivers Evacuated
Delhi Traffic Advisory Sparks Awareness as Delhi Metro Launches Safety Campaign
Telangana Embraces Preventive Health: Yoga and HIV Awareness Drive Launched
2-year-old boy falls into borewell in MP's Ujjain district, rescue operation on: police.