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Bundi's Bold Stand Against Child Marriages: A Rise in Awareness

In Bundi, Rajasthan, authorities are preventing child marriages as the Akshaya Tritiya approaches, a day with high incidences in rural communities. Recently, two underage girls were rescued, and legal proceedings initiated to halt future plans. Awareness is rising as minors themselves are stopping their weddings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:44 IST
Bundi's Bold Stand Against Child Marriages: A Rise in Awareness
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The Bundi district administration swiftly intervened on Tuesday, rescuing two underage girls scheduled for marriage on April 20, following a child marriage report. Authorities also prevented the parents of an underage groom from proceeding with the ceremony.

The district is on high alert as Akshaya Tritiya on April 19 often witnesses many child marriages in rural communities. A team including local police and Childline members acted promptly on a tip-off, halting the weddings and ensuring the safety of the minors involved.

In a separate incident, a 16-year-old halted her arranged marriage by contacting authorities, reflecting a growing awareness of rights among young girls in the region. The administration continues to emphasize the societal responsibility of preventing child marriages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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