Market Optimism Rises Despite Ongoing US-Iran Tensions

Major stock indexes climbed and oil prices dropped as hopes for a resolution in US-Iran tensions emerged. Wall Street witnessed a positive trend, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq recording gains, primarily driven by investor optimism.

Big tech stocks boosted the S&P 500 to pre-conflict levels, while the STOXX 600 in Europe showed signs of recovery. Despite the absence of a breakthrough in US-Iran negotiations, markets are trading more on hope rather than tangible outcomes, experts caution.

As inflation worries persist, the US dollar's appeal as a safe-haven waned, and oil prices fell below $100 a barrel. Investors continue to watch geopolitical developments closely, assessing potential impacts on monetary policy and global economic trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)