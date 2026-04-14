Crude Crisis: European Oil Refining Margins Turn Negative Amid Global Competition

European oil refining margins have slipped into negative territory, facing stiff competition from Asian markets as crude prices surge due to the Iran conflict. The downturn poses challenges for refineries, potentially forcing them to trim operations, according to IEA data and trade sources.

Light sweet hydroskimming margins in Northwest Europe averaged minus $6.45 a barrel as of early April. Analysts suggest some plants may reduce crude processing due to operating at a loss, especially those lacking capability to produce higher-value products such as jet fuel.

Meanwhile, contrasting trends are seen in the U.S. and Singapore, where margins have been resilient. The competitive landscape and the rising costs of operations, including electricity and natural gas, are squeezing European margins further.

(With inputs from agencies.)