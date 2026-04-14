U.S. Stock Market's Resilience Amid Middle East Conflict: A Closer Look

The U.S. stock market is echoing its investor sentiment, returning to pre-conflict levels experienced six weeks prior amid the Iran conflict. This trend highlights a collective bet by investors that the Middle East turmoil will be short-lived. However, such expectations might not align with future reality.

The S&P 500's resilience masks underlying changes since February 27, just before U.S.-Israeli military strikes reignited conflict in the region. Market conditions including a 40% rise in oil prices and increased treasury yields due to inflation fears, challenge previous investor expectations of interest-rate cuts this year.

Despite these obstacles, some investors hold faith in robust U.S. corporate profit forecasts. S&P 500 companies are projected to see an earnings surge, reassuring those wary of missing out amidst market rallies. The market optimistically perceives temporary disruptions, dismissing them as not introducing a lasting regime of heightened inflation or energy costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)