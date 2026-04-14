Norway's Wealth Fund Signals Support for Syria Amid Global Financial Reintegration

Norway is lifting the ban restricting its $2.2 trillion wealth fund from investing in Syrian government bonds, suggesting the Middle Eastern country's re-emergence in the global financial landscape following the removal of former president Bashar al-Assad.

In a concurrent move, the massive sovereign wealth fund will be barred from investing in Iranian government bonds, a decision that holds symbolic value with existing sanctions against Iran already being significant. The decision, outlined in a government document, signals alignment with the administration of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, looking to restore economic stability and international trade after years of conflict and sanctions. U.S sanctions were eased in December.

The Norwegian wealth fund, primarily comprising revenues from oil and gas, invests globally in diversified assets, but its investment choices are subject to government regulations about certain government bonds. A revised list now omits Syria but includes Iran. This strategic decision echoes Norway's support for Syria's renewed financial relations and potential economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)