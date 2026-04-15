Wall Street Surges Amid Hopes for Middle East Peace and Strong Earnings

The main indexes on Wall Street surged on Tuesday following reports of renewed diplomatic efforts to resolve the Middle East conflict, boosting investor sentiment. This comes as traders absorbed the latest U.S. inflation data and a fresh batch of bank earnings.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that talks to end the Iran war might resume shortly in Pakistan, after prior negotiations failed, leading to a blockade on Iranian ports. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted Israeli and Lebanese diplomats in talks despite diverging agendas, with Israel demanding Hezbollah's disarmament.

Oil price volatility has been influential in shaping market expectations and inflation forecasts, with news from the Middle East driving stock movements. U.S. producer prices showed a less-than-expected rise in March, thus encouraging markets. Ameriprise's chief market strategist Anthony Saglimbene noted that improved valuations and earnings offer investors opportunities to buy dips, aiding the market's recovery from peak uncertainty scenarios.