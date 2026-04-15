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MENA Region Faces Economic Slowdown Amid Iran Conflict

The IMF has revised its economic growth forecast for the Middle East and North Africa, citing the impact of the ongoing Iran conflict. The region's GDP growth is predicted to slow to 1.1% for this year. Economic recovery is anticipated by 2027, contingent upon normalization in energy production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 00:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 00:58 IST
MENA Region Faces Economic Slowdown Amid Iran Conflict

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has considerably lowered its economic growth forecast for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), attributing the downturn to the ongoing Iran conflict. Growth in the region is now envisaged to fall to 1.1% this year, a sharp decline from earlier projections of 3.9%.

The crisis, which has affected oil production and exports, particularly through the vital Strait of Hormuz, has led to economic instability in key oil-exporting nations. Despite a potential rebound to 4.8% growth in 2027, assumptions hinge on a resolution to the conflict and stabilization of energy production and transport.

Saudi Arabia, notable for being the world's largest oil exporter, is projected to weather the storm better than its regional counterparts. Conversely, Iran faces a substantial economic contraction this fiscal year amid ongoing geopolitical tensions that have clouded the global economic outlook.

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