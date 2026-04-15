Markets Soar Amid Middle East Optimism and Strong Earnings

The Nasdaq climbed 2%, while the S&P 500 finished up 1% as investor optimism grew around potential resolutions in the Middle East. This sentiment comes amid a review of fresh bank earnings and U.S. inflation data.

U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned the possibility of resuming talks to end the Iran war in Pakistan shortly. Meanwhile, a U.S.-hosted meeting led to an agreement between Israel and Lebanon to begin direct negotiations at a to-be-determined time and place.

Investor sensitivity to volatile oil prices continues, with positive headlines contributing to market rebounds. Although inflation data showed slower-than-expected growth, robust earnings results, particularly from BlackRock and Citigroup, have fueled market confidence, despite varied responses to results from companies like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.