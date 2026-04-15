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Ethanol Expansion Ignites Rural Protests in India

Protests are spreading in rural India over the establishment of ethanol plants, a move aimed at reducing the country's oil dependence. Local farmers worry about water shortages and land diversion. The government's policy shift towards ethanol has led to distrust, sparking widespread resistance and environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 06:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 06:02 IST
Ethanol Expansion Ignites Rural Protests in India
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Across rural India, protests are mounting against the construction of ethanol plants intended to reduce the nation's reliance on oil imports. Farmers fear these projects will exacerbate water scarcity and compromise land use.

India has been increasing the ethanol content in petrol, aiming for energy security amid fluctuating oil prices. However, the rise in biofuel production, particularly from water-intensive crops like maize and sugarcane, has provoked resistance in rural areas.

In Tibbi, Rajasthan, farmer-led protests highlight concerns over water depletion and pollution, with locals demanding greater involvement in decision-making processes. Despite government initiatives, the clash between climate goals and community interests underscores the need for more inclusive discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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