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Yellen Foresees Fed Rate Cut Amidst Iran Conflict Pressure

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicts a possible Federal Reserve interest rate cut this year, citing the Iran war's supply shocks impacting global inflation. Despite political pressure from President Trump, Yellen emphasizes the Fed's cautious approach to future rate adjustments amidst escalating economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:20 IST
Yellen Foresees Fed Rate Cut Amidst Iran Conflict Pressure
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In light of the ongoing inflationary pressure caused by the Iran war, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen forecasts at least one interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year. Speaking at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong, Yellen highlighted the Fed's vigilant monitoring of short-term inflation trends.

Despite the geopolitical tensions, Fed policymakers decided in March to maintain the benchmark interest rates between 3.50% and 3.75%. Meanwhile, political pressure mounts from President Donald Trump, who has criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not pursuing deeper cuts in interest rates, which he deems necessary for the U.S. economy.

The recent surge in crude oil prices, coupled with the Middle East conflict's economic uncertainties, continues to elevate inflation risks. Yellen addressed the implications of this broad supply shock on global financial markets and expressed concern over potential disruptions to the U.S.-China trade relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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