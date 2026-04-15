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Pocketful's Strategic CEO Appointment: Prateek Singh Takes the Helm in a Booming Investment Market

Pocketful, a fast-growing discount brokerage, has appointed Prateek Singh as the new CEO. With 13 years of experience in developing digital financial platforms, Singh aims to drive the company's growth and innovation in India's rapidly changing investment landscape. His leadership marks a pivotal step for Pocketful's market expansion efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:56 IST
Pocketful's Strategic CEO Appointment: Prateek Singh Takes the Helm in a Booming Investment Market
Prateek Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Pocketful, a discount brokerage firm with backing from the Pace Group's 30-year legacy, has announced the appointment of Prateek Singh as CEO. The move signals a strategic effort to expand Pocketful's influence in India's thriving investment market.

Singh, who brings over a decade of experience in digital financial platforms, previously served at Bajaj Broking as Chief Growth Officer. His expertise in customer acquisition and business growth is expected to align with Pocketful's objectives of enhancing market accessibility and fostering innovative investment solutions.

Pocketful's cutting-edge offerings, including zero brokerage fees and a Margin Trading Facility, position it as an attractive option for investors. Singh's leadership is anticipated to steer the company towards capturing a larger investor base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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