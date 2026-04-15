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South Korea Secures Strategic Oil Supplies Amid Middle East Tensions

South Korea has secured 273 million barrels of crude oil from the Middle East and Kazakhstan, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, amid Middle East conflicts. This supply ensures stability for Asia's fourth-largest economy. South Korea also plans infrastructure enhancements and joint stockpiling to mitigate future energy crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:08 IST
South Korea Secures Strategic Oil Supplies Amid Middle East Tensions
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South Korea has announced a significant acquisition of 273 million barrels of crude oil from key Middle Eastern nations and Kazakhstan, circumventing the volatile Strait of Hormuz. This strategic move, confirmed by presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik, aims to fortify the country's energy security amid ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.

At a recent briefing, Kang elaborated on deals with Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kazakhstan, emphasizing their role in providing the necessary energy supplies to power South Korea's economy for over three months. This agreement includes alternative supply routes and highlights Saudi Arabia's commitment to prioritizing South Korean companies for oil shipments.

Faced with regional unrest, South Korea has intensified discussions on constructing alternative pipelines and expanding storage facilities. President Lee Jae Myung expressed grave concerns over the protracted conflict, advocating for joint efforts in addressing the energy security crisis. These measures are part of a broader strategy to ensure stable and reliable energy supplies amid growing geopolitical risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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