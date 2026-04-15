Karnataka Urges Centre: CM Siddaramaiah Highlights 18 Key Projects Needing Immediate Attention

In a significant move, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the approval of 18 longstanding projects crucial for the state. In a memorandum, CM Siddaramaiah underscored the urgency of these projects, emphasizing their potential to catalyze Karnataka's development across various sectors.

The plea follows PM Modi's visit to Karnataka, where he participated in multiple inaugural events. The state's demands range from the Mekedatu Drinking Water Project to the establishment of an AIIMS in Raichur, alongside important infrastructure initiatives like the Bengaluru-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor and special grants for Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah articulated that addressing these pending projects would bolster Karnataka's role as a key economic player while promoting fairness and federal cooperation. With the Centre reportedly owing significant grants, the state anticipates swift intervention for its transformative agenda, echoing the region's aspiration for inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)