Left Menu

Karnataka Urges Centre: CM Siddaramaiah Highlights 18 Key Projects Needing Immediate Attention

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address 18 pending projects critical for the state's development. Highlighted projects include the Mekedatu Drinking Water Project, AIIMS in Raichur, and Bengaluru's infrastructure upgrades, emphasizing the need for equitable growth and cooperative federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:31 IST
Karnataka Urges Centre: CM Siddaramaiah Highlights 18 Key Projects Needing Immediate Attention
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the approval of 18 longstanding projects crucial for the state. In a memorandum, CM Siddaramaiah underscored the urgency of these projects, emphasizing their potential to catalyze Karnataka's development across various sectors.

The plea follows PM Modi's visit to Karnataka, where he participated in multiple inaugural events. The state's demands range from the Mekedatu Drinking Water Project to the establishment of an AIIMS in Raichur, alongside important infrastructure initiatives like the Bengaluru-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor and special grants for Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah articulated that addressing these pending projects would bolster Karnataka's role as a key economic player while promoting fairness and federal cooperation. With the Centre reportedly owing significant grants, the state anticipates swift intervention for its transformative agenda, echoing the region's aspiration for inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany Pledges €20 Million Boost in Sudan Aid Amidst International Crisis

Germany Pledges €20 Million Boost in Sudan Aid Amidst International Crisis

 Global
2
Japan Launches $10 Billion Energy Security Framework Amid Middle East Tensions

Japan Launches $10 Billion Energy Security Framework Amid Middle East Tensio...

 Japan
3
AI's Role in Legal Documentation: Boon or Ethical Dilemma?

AI's Role in Legal Documentation: Boon or Ethical Dilemma?

 India
4
Wipro Expands AI Capabilities with Alpha Net Consulting Acquisition

Wipro Expands AI Capabilities with Alpha Net Consulting Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026