BCYP President Accuses Andhra CM of Land Mismanagement Amid Hunger Strike

Bode Ramachandra Yadav, the president of the Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCYP), has launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Yadav accuses Naidu of redistributing land taken from farmers under the guise of developing Amravati to his own family and corporate allies.

In an ongoing indefinite hunger strike, Yadav voiced his frustration over what he perceives as the government's failure to respond to his party's demands. He claims Naidu, once in opposition, assured backward communities of various benefits, none of which have reportedly materialized since his rise to power.

Further condemning the situation, Yadav highlights the government's silent treatment to BCYP's call for social justice. He demands a fair allocation of at least 1000 acres in Amravati to backward communities, marking this as one of several unheeded demands amid his protest.