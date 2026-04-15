European Markets Weigh Middle East Diplomacy and Corporate Earnings

European shares were stable on Wednesday, albeit slightly up, as investors remained cautious following a previous rally. Investors are closely watching corporate earnings reports and developments in the Middle East conflict.

The pan-European STOXX index saw a marginal increase of 0.05% to 620.24 points. Meanwhile, Germany's DAX and London's FTSE 100 showed mild gains of 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that discussions with Iran could resume soon, potentially in Pakistan. This comes after recent talks broke down, leading to heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Investor sentiment was boosted by hopes of a diplomatic resolution, aiding the STOXX 600's recovery from earlier losses attributed to regional hostilities. Corporate earnings reports further captured investor focus.

The luxury sector faced setbacks, with Hermes seeing a 13.4% drop in shares after reporting a negative impact on first-quarter sales due to Middle Eastern unrest. Gucci also experienced an 8% decline in sales year-on-year, resulting in an 8.8% drop in shares for Kering.

The personal and household goods index, which includes luxury companies, led losses with a decline of 2.2%. However, healthcare stocks emerged as gainers, with Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca up 3% and 1.2%, respectively.

ASML shares remained unchanged as the Dutch semiconductor company raised its 2026 revenue forecast due to rising demand for AI chipmaking tools.