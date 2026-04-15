Norway Greenlights Investment in Syrian Bonds: A New Era for Middle Eastern Finance

Norway is poised to lift its ban on investments in Syrian government bonds through its massive $2.2 trillion wealth fund. The decision marks a significant shift as Syria reclaims its position in global finance following the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad.

Simultaneously, Norway intends to restrict its sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, from investing in Iranian government bonds. This move is largely symbolic considering extensive existing sanctions against Iran. The changes reflect support for current Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has been working to restore state infrastructure and international ties after years of conflict and isolation.

Although Norway's wealth fund holds no Middle Eastern government bonds, this policy adjustment signifies a nod to Al-Sharaa's policies in Syria. The wealth fund's investment decisions, given its global influence, may prompt other institutional investors to follow suit.