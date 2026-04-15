Stalin Calls for Unity Against Delimitation Bill Amid Rising Tensions in Southern India
Tamil Nadu's CM MK Stalin convened an emergency meeting with DMK MPs to counter the Union government's proposed delimitation bill, which poses significant challenges for southern states. Stalin called for united opposition, with black flag protests planned as a response to the perceived injustice against Tamil Nadu.
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urgently gathered Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs to address what he described as a looming threat from the proposed delimitation bill, which could diminish representation for southern states. In a firm stance shared via social media, Stalin emphasized the issue as a critical threat to democratic rights.
Stalin portrayed delimitation as more than a political maneuver, likening it to a metaphorical sword over Tamil Nadu's head, now poised to fall. He called for a concerted effort among various political parties and MPs nationwide to safeguard the foundational democratic principles jeopardized by this bill. A coordinated strategy is being devised, reaching across state lines.
Stalin further criticized the BJP-led central government, suggesting the bill unfairly penalizes southern states contributing robustly to national growth. He warned of volatile sentiments brewing in South India due to the government's plans, which could amplify regional divides by increasing northern representation disproportionately. DMK officials have accused the government of sidestepping democratic processes and engagement with stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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