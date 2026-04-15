Petronas Ensures Fuel Supply Security Through 2026

Petronas confirmed that its fuel supply network nationwide is secured through the end of June 2026. This assurance from Petroliam Nasional Bhd underscores a commitment to maintaining stability in fuel availability.

The energy giant is proactively managing its supply chain to ensure the supply remains steady. Such measures are crucial in preventing potential shortages and ensuring that customers can rely on consistent fuel access.

This strategic approach by Petronas demonstrates a forward-thinking outlook, positioning the company as a reliable energy provider for the foreseeable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)