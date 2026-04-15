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Drone Strikes in Sterlitamak: Crisis Averted in Industrial Hub

In Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan's second largest city, drones were shot down over an industrial zone, causing debris to fall on a factory. Regional governor Radiy Khabirov reported the incident, noting that emergency services are currently addressing a resulting fire. The response aims to ensure minimal impact on the industrial area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:55 IST
Drone Strikes in Sterlitamak: Crisis Averted in Industrial Hub
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  • Russia

A drone attack over the industrial zone of Sterlitamak, the second-largest city in the Bashkortostan region of Russia, was reported today. Regional governor Radiy Khabirov confirmed that the rapid response units have shot down several drones.

Following the interception, debris rained down on one of the factories. Emergency services promptly arrived at the site to handle a fire ignited by the falling wreckage. Governor Khabirov provided updates via his Telegram channel, ensuring the public of the situation's management.

This incident underscores the vulnerability of industrial zones to such attacks, prompting ongoing assessment and heightened alertness in the sector. Authorities are working diligently to minimize disruptions to the bustling industrial activities in Sterlitamak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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