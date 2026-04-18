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Seismic Shake in Hindu Kush: A Deep 5.0 Magnitude Jolt

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. The quake occurred at a depth of 190 km (120 miles) on Saturday, according to the EMSC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 08:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 08:43 IST
Seismic Shake in Hindu Kush: A Deep 5.0 Magnitude Jolt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Saturday, leaving residents on edge as the ground trembled.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) confirmed the earthquake, noting its considerable depth of 190 kilometers (120 miles).

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been announced following the deep seismic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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