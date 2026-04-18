Key Rebel Arrested in Manipur Amid Heightened Security

A key member of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup - Socialist Revolutionary Party (KYKL-SOREPA) was apprehended by security forces near the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, as reported by Manipur Police. The captured individual has been identified as Phanjoubam Muhindro from Imphal East district.

Authorities retrieved mobile phones and a sum of 20,500 Kyats from Muhindro. Despite the arrest, the state's overall law and order remains stable under intensified security measures. Operations continue in sensitive regions to combat illegal activities such as extortion, with extensive intelligence-based searches underway.

Security for essential transport is rigorous, with 174 vehicles safely traveling NH-37 under convoy protection. Over 100 security checkpoints are operational, resulting in the detention of 38 individuals for curfew violations. Public warnings have been issued against spreading unverified information online, with strong reminders of legal consequences for circulating fake content.

(With inputs from agencies.)