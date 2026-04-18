Strait of Hormuz: Tensions and Transit Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict

A convoy of eight tankers made its way through the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, marking a significant movement since the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran began seven weeks ago. The passage occurred as Tehran declared tighter military control over the critical waterway.

Iran reimposed stringent military regulations on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital channel for global oil trade, which had previously been disrupted by war. U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at progress without detailing further but warned of potential renewed hostilities if the ceasefire ended without a peace deal by Wednesday.

The international community remains apprehensive regarding future transit and negotiations, particularly with Iran's nuclear program remaining a contentious issue. Despite initial maritime movements, comprehensive accords between Iran and global powers appear elusive, with direct talks yet to yield substantive results.

(With inputs from agencies.)