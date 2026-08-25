Bihar participates in national conference of Information and Public Relations Secretaries

Bihar Information and Public Relations Department Secretary Naveen Kumar represented the State at the national conference of Information and Public Relations Secretaries from States and Union Territories held at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on Tuesday. Senior officials from the Central Government, including the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Chanchal Kumar, along with representatives from various States and Union Territories, attended the conference.

The conference aimed to make information and public communication systems between the Centre and States more effective, adopt new mechanisms in line with the evolving media landscape and strengthen mutual coordination. Discussions were held on various policy and operational matters concerning the information and broadcasting sector, according to the release. A key focus of the conference was strengthening the partnership between the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Information and Public Relations Departments of States and Union Territories. The meeting also discussed utilisation of training facilities at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) for capacity building of Information and Public Relations officers.

The conference also covered the framework for WAVES 2027, enhancing market access through 'WAVES Bazaar', expanding public service broadcasting infrastructure and making state-specific programmes and public outreach more effective. Deliberations also included adoption of the 'India Cine Hub' single-window portal for film shooting and live event permissions, as well as increasing state participation in public service broadcasting.

The agenda further included the transition to a digital system through the 'Press Sewa Portal' under the Press and Registration of Periodicals (PRP) Act, 2023, promoting low-cost cinema in rural and underserved areas, implementing accessibility standards in cinema halls and making the 'WaveX State Ecosystem' effective. Bihar's participation in the conference was aimed at aligning the State's information and public relations system with emerging technologies, digital media and institutional frameworks at the national level, according to the release.

The conference provided a platform for the exchange of experiences and best practices, as well as for strengthening coordination and capacity building between the Centre and the states. (ANI)