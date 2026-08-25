City of Delhi is now in capable hands, water supply and other legacy issues being solved with help of Centre: Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday asserted that the city is now in "capable hands" and the BJP government in the metropolis is "consistently working" to resolve long-standing legacy issues with support of the central government. She said sewage and water supply have always been major problems for the people of Delhi and steps are being taken to improve the facilities.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the support of the Central Government, the Delhi Government is consistently working to resolve Delhi's long-standing legacy issues through excellent strategic planning. Sewage and water supply have always been major problems for the people of Delhi. Half of Delhi was living without water connections, grappling with sewer lines that were up to 50 years old...The Union Finance Ministry sanctioned a loan of Rs 2,500 crore for these initiatives," she said. "Utilizing this sanctioned amount, the Jal Board approved and sanctioned works worth Rs 805 crore for 'Package One' of the water supply improvement project at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP). Similarly, works worth Rs 935 crore were sanctioned for 'Package Two' of the water supply improvement project for the Wazirabad WTP command area," she added.

The Chief Minister said that projects are also being undertaken through the Urban Challenge Fund, wherein the Central Government contributes 25%, the State Government provides 25% from its own funds, and the remaining 50% is raised by the Jal Board through market loans. "I am also pleased to announce that, through this Urban Challenge Fund, projects such as the construction of Underground Reservoirs (UGRs), the establishment of water line networks, and the implementation of a comprehensive DMA metering system will be undertaken in Delhi," she said.

The Chief Minister said that two zones, the West Zone and South-West Zone, had been identified for major water infrastructure projects. For the West Zone, a provision of Rs 4,330 crore has been made for transforming water supply infrastructure and implementing water management systems. For the South-West Zone, a Rs 7,096-crore project, including 15 years of operation and maintenance, will cover water network development, pipeline laying, Underground Reservoir (UGR) construction and District Metering Area (DMA) metering.

"With the support of the central government, the Delhi government is continuously working on new projects to ensure uninterrupted and clean water supply to every household in Delhi. The Delhi Jal Board is receiving Rs 2,500 crore in funding from the ADB," Gupta said in a post on X. "Two packages worth Rs 805 crore and Rs 935 crore have been approved for the Wazirabad Command Area. Meanwhile, an investment of Rs 11,427 crore for West and South-West Delhi has been advanced, which will benefit more than 36 lakh Delhi residents with improved water supply infrastructure. The plan to regularize unauthorized water connections has also been extended until 31 March 2027," she added.

The Chief Minister also chaired a Health Department meeting attended by Health Minister Pankaj Singh and other officials to review government preparedness amid growing flu cases in Delhi. (ANI)