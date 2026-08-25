Delhi HC stops FSSAI from cancelling ITC licence over '100%' Atta claims

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stopped the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) from taking any decision to cancel ITC Limited's food licence over its use of "100%" claims on Aashirvaad MP Chakki Atta. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma gave ITC interim protection while hearing its plea against FSSAI notices asking the company to remove claims such as "100% Atta", "100% Madhya Pradesh Wheat" and "0% Maida" from the product's labels and advertisements.

The Court said it was yet to decide whether ITC's case could be heard by the Delhi High Court. FSSAI has questioned the court's jurisdiction, saying the latest notice was issued by its Kolkata authority. The Court therefore directed that no decision on cancellation of ITC's licence be taken until the next hearing. The matter will now be heard on September 9.

The dispute began after FSSAI issued a May 2025 advisory asking food companies to stop using "100%" claims on food labels, packaging and advertisements. On August 10, FSSAI issued a show-cause notice to ITC, alleging that it had not followed the advisory. Although ITC was given 30 days to respond, a Kolkata authority issued an improvement notice just three days later.

The notice asked ITC to remove the "100% Atta", "100% Madhya Pradesh Wheat" and "0% Maida" claims and submit a compliance report within 15 days, failing which its licence could be suspended. ITC has argued that the improvement notice was issued before it could respond to the show-cause notice. It has also challenged the validity of the May 2025 advisory, saying such restrictions cannot be imposed through an advisory alone.

The company has further said FSSAI has not alleged that the product contains maida or wheat from outside Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)