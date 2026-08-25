Rahul Gandhi must abandon anti-Hindu scripture mindset: Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Jyotishpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati criticised senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Manusmriti and Sanatan cultural values, saying that the comments reflected "profound ignorance, superficial understanding, and malicious mindset" towards the Sanatan tradition. According to a press release, the Shankaracharya said Gandhi's reference to verses from ancient scriptures was out of context for political purposes and was an attempt to mislead society and an insult to India's cultural heritage.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand said that the verse "Pita rakshati kaumare, bharta rakshati yauvane..." (The father protects in childhood, the husband protects in youth...) cited by Gandhi should not be interpreted as signifying the subjugation or dependence of women. He said the Sanskrit word 'rakshati' denotes providing protection and security and refers to the responsibility of family and society towards women's safety, respect and sustenance. He also highlighted the position of women in Indian tradition, citing Rigvedic seer-philosophers Gargi, Maitreyi and Lopamudra, along with the maxim 'Yatra naryastu pujyante ramante tatra devatah', and said the tradition was based on mutual complementarity and reverence.

On Gandhi's alleged association of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with Manusmriti, the Shankaracharya termed the contention "completely baseless and contrary to the truth". He said the governance of independent India and the functioning of its political system are guided by the Constitution of India, and alleged that linking a political party with Manusmriti was an attempt to create a political narrative. Swami Avimukteshwaranand said Gandhi's repeated remarks on Manusmriti had "conclusively proven" that his mindset was fundamentally antagonistic towards Hindu scriptures and the Sanatan worldview.

He further said that Gandhi had previously been declared "excommunicated from Hinduism" due to what he described as repeated spreading of falsehoods and misinformation regarding Manusmriti and sacred scriptures in Parliament and public forums. Shankaracharya warned Gandhi to desist from what he described as "anti-religious and anti-scriptural rhetoric" and said that if he and the Congress party continued to make misleading and derogatory remarks on Sanatan scriptures without thorough scriptural study and understanding, sections of society committed to the Sanatan tradition would continue to oppose them.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, questioning his role in Parliament and accusing him of repeatedly making remarks that, according to the Chief Minister, undermine India's traditions, heritage and democratic institutions. Addressing a gathering in Raebareli, Yogi referred to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in Maharashtra in which the Congress leader had called upon women to break free from what he described as the shackles of the Manusmriti.

Yogi said Rahul Gandhi's position as Leader of Opposition comes with constitutional and democratic responsibilities and alleged that he has failed to fulfil them. (ANI)