Telangana student killed in road accident in US; Family seeks centre's help to bring body back

A student from Telangana was killed in a road accident in Florida, US. The family of the deceased has appealed to the Union Government to help bring his body back to his native place in Nizamabad district.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 22:37 IST
Telangana student killed in road accident in US; Family seeks centre's help to bring body back
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A student from Telangana was killed in a road accident in Florida, US. The family of the deceased has appealed to the Union Government to help bring his body back to his native place in Nizamabad district. The deceased has been identified as Rahul. He had gone to the US four years ago to pursue his PhD. The accident occurred while he was on his way to his part-time job.

The family has requested the Centre to expedite the process to bring the mortal remains back for the final rites. The family said they also received information that two other Indians died in the same accident.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul's father Haribabu said, "We received information that my son died in a road accident while en route to his part-time job. He had been staying in the US for four years to complete his PhD. We received information that two other Indians also died along with him. We are requesting the Union government to bring my son's body back to India." His mother Nagamani said, "He used to call daily, but yesterday when I called, he did not pick up. Later we received information about his death. We are requesting to bring his body back for the last rites."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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